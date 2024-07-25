Captain Christian Carter of the Rhode Island National Guard refines tactics with a squad of infantry soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL). This training was done in conjunction with Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 Location: BAUCAU, TL