Soldiers from the Rhode Island National Guard build capacity with soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soliders from Joint Force Headquarters, the Medical Detachment, and the Regional Training Institute served to teach, coach, and mentor F-FDTL soldiers in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver. The RIARNG evaluated F-FDTL company leadership in these tasks for senior local leaders to grow their force professionally.

(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 Location: BAUCAU, TL