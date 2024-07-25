Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dalan ba Dame 2024 [Image 5 of 9]

    Dalan ba Dame 2024

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Rhode Island National Guard build capacity with soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soliders from Joint Force Headquarters, the Medical Detachment, and the Regional Training Institute served to teach, coach, and mentor F-FDTL soldiers in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver. The RIARNG evaluated F-FDTL company leadership in these tasks for senior local leaders to grow their force professionally.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8554169
    VIRIN: 240619-Z-PQ687-1000
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: BAUCAU, TL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dalan ba Dame 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024
    Dalan ba Dame 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download