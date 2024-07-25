Soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) back brief leaders from the Rhode Island National Guard as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soldiers from the F-FDTL were trained in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 09:29 Photo ID: 8554168 VIRIN: 240620-Z-PQ687-1002 Resolution: 6443x4295 Size: 8.73 MB Location: BAUCAU, TL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dalan ba Dame 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.