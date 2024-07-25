F-35A Demo at Oshkosh

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, left, and 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, met with several aviation and military fans during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8553817
    VIRIN: 240725-F-LY743-4799
    Resolution: 7422x4948
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    TAGS

    Oshkosh
    F-35A
    Heritage Flight
    F-35DEMO

