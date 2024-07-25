U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, left, and 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, met with several aviation and military fans during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 23:23
|Photo ID:
|8553817
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-LY743-4799
|Resolution:
|7422x4948
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo at Oshkosh [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.