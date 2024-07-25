Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo at Oshkosh [Image 3 of 9]

    F-35A Demo at Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at EAA AirVenture over Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8553811
    VIRIN: 240723-F-LY743-4792
    Resolution: 4713x3142
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Oshkosh
    F-35A
    Heritage Flight
    F-35DEMO

