F-35A Demo at Oshkosh

U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis prior to performing at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

