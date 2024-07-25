F-35A Demo at Oshkosh

U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH’ Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, climbs into the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II prior to launching out for EAA AIrVenute in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2024. The F-35A Demo Team was at EAA AirVenture showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
