F-35A Demo at Oshkosh

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at EAA AirVenture over Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

