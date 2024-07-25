F-35A Demo at Oshkosh

The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, F-35A Lightning and A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Teams, alongside a P-51 Mustang, perform a very rare heritage flight at EAA AirVenture over Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2024. Demonstration Teams routinely fly in formation with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 23:23
|Photo ID:
|8553808
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-LY743-4796
|Resolution:
|4919x3279
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
