The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, F-35A Lightning and A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Teams, alongside a P-51 Mustang, perform a very rare heritage flight at EAA AirVenture over Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2024. Demonstration Teams routinely fly in formation with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 23:23 Photo ID: 8553808 VIRIN: 240723-F-LY743-4796 Resolution: 4919x3279 Size: 2.55 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A Demo at Oshkosh [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.