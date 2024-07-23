Barksdale Honor Guard presents the colors during the 2nd Dental Squadron change of command ceremony July 22, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony marks the transition of authority from outgoing 2nd DS commander, Col. Jennie Stoddart, to incoming 2nd DS commander, Col. Kibrom Mehari. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

