Col. Jennie Stoddart, outgoing 2nd Dental Squadron commander, right, passes the guidon to Col. Jon Ehrenfried, 2nd Medical Group commander, left, relinquishing command of the squadron during the 2nd DS change of command ceremony July 22, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a group’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 09:36 Photo ID: 8547240 VIRIN: 240722-F-IM610-1057 Resolution: 4451x2961 Size: 10.28 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Dental Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.