Col. Jennie Stoddart, right, outgoing 2nd Dental Squadron commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Col. Jon Ehrenfried, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2nd Dental Squadron change of command ceremony July 22, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

