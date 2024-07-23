2nd Dental Squadron Change of Command

Col. Kibrom Mehari, incoming 2nd Dental Squadron commander, shares his remarks during the 2nd DS change of command ceremony July 22, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2nd DS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

