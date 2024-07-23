Col. Kibrom Mehari, incoming 2nd Dental Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jon Ehrenfried, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2 Dental Squadron change of command ceremony July 22, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a squadron’s guidon represents the responsibility of a squadron being surrendered and accepted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8547241
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-IM610-1062
|Resolution:
|4552x3029
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
This work, 2nd Dental Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.