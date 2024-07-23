2nd Dental Squadron Change of Command

Col. Kibrom Mehari, incoming 2nd Dental Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jon Ehrenfried, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2 Dental Squadron change of command ceremony July 22, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a squadron’s guidon represents the responsibility of a squadron being surrendered and accepted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

