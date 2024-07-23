Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Dental Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    2nd Dental Squadron Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Kibrom Mehari, incoming 2nd Dental Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jon Ehrenfried, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2 Dental Squadron change of command ceremony July 22, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a squadron’s guidon represents the responsibility of a squadron being surrendered and accepted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

