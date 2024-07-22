USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024

Members of the Armée de l'Air (French Air Force) visit the U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor display during an Open Day for Pitch Black 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, July 20. This exercise emphasizes U.S. commitment to working with partners in enhancing joint interoperability, building resilience, deterring aggression and coercion, and contributing to stability in the region through longstanding partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

