USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan “Trip” Nickell, Pitch Black 2024 detachment commander, speaks with a local child during an Air Show at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia, July 20. Pitch Black 24 showcases U.S. capability to come together with Allies and partners to synchronize efforts across a Joint, Combined Force for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU