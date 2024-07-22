U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Dodge” signs an Air Show Passport during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia, July 20. Exercise Pitch Black’s strong emphasis on cooperation – from the individual level through nations working together – contributes to a secure, open, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8544593 VIRIN: 240720-F-IP756-1200 Resolution: 7491x5351 Size: 1.89 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.