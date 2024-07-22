USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024

U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Bite” speaks to a pilot from the Indian Air Force during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia, July 20. Exercise Pitch Black’s strong emphasis on cooperation – from the individual level through nations working together – contributes to a secure, open, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
