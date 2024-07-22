A Day of Unity: U.S. Air Force F-22A joins International Air Power Display at Pitch Black 2024 Open Day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Vector” takes a photo with a Republic of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Vector” takes a photo with a Republic of Singapore Air Force member during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia, July 20. Joint Forces have an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains for the security and wellbeing of our nation and the international community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler) see less | View Image Page

In an unforgettable event, the Exercise Pitch Black 2024 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia, brought together military forces from across the globe, July 20. At the heart of the excitement stood the United States Air Force’s F-22A Raptor static display, drawing attendees of all ages.



As one of approximately 30 different aircraft on display, the jet symbolized international cooperation and showcased the strength of relationships of the Joint Force and partners. For the pilots and crew, participating in the Open Day was an opportunity to connect with the crowd of 30 thousand.



"Being here at the RAAF Open Day is not just about showcasing the F-22's capabilities,” said U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Holster.” “It’s about building relationships and demonstrating our commitment to our Allies and partners. Events like these help us strengthen our ties and enhance our ability to work together in the future."



The static display provided an up-close look at the F-22A, allowing visitors to appreciate its advanced features and hear firsthand from the pilots who operate it. USAF F-22A Raptor pilot “Faux” emphasized the importance of these interactions.



"Engaging with our Allies and partners during events like Pitch Black is crucial,” Faux said. “It’s not just about the technology; it’s about the people. By building these relationships, we ensure that we can operate effectively together, no matter the challenge."



The event featured a variety of displays and demonstrations from the 20 participating nations showcasing the combination of international air power. The F-22A Raptor stood alongside aircraft from Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, Spain, France and many others.



Lt. Col. Ryan Nickell, USAF Pitch Black detachment commander, reflected on the broader impact of the event.



"Pitch Black 24 and the RAAF Open Day are perfect examples of how we can come together to build a stronger, more resilient network of Allies and partners,” Nickell said. “Our participation here demonstrates our unwavering commitment to these relationships and our shared goal of ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific."



The success of the event, with its emphasis on unity and collaboration, was a testament to the dedication of all involved.



"Today was about more than just the aircraft here. It was about people coming together, sharing their knowledge, and building the trust that makes our joint and combined forces so effective," Nickell said.