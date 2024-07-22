Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 1 of 12]

    USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot stamps an Air Show Passport during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, July 20. Exercise Pitch Black’s strong emphasis on cooperation – from the individual level through nations working together – contributes to a secure, open, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8544590
    VIRIN: 240720-F-IP756-1250
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1018.26 KB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, USAF shows commitment, strength at RAAF Open Day for Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    PitchBlack
    PitchBlack24
    PB24

