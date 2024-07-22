U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson. 35th Fighter Wing commander, exchanges patches with Tech. Sgt. Teddy Longnecker, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 avionics craftsmen, during a Wild Weasel Walkthrough at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The Wild Weasel Walkthrough is conducted weekly and provides an opportunity for the Misawa Air Base command team to see the inner workings of various jobs and duties around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 23:47 Photo ID: 8544388 VIRIN: 240711-F-KM882-1102 Resolution: 6377x4251 Size: 4.61 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.