    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 1 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danial Arias, left, and Senior Airman Sara Macgowan, right, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 avionics journeymen, unload supplies during a Wild Weasel Walkthrough at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The Wild Weasel Walkthrough is conducted weekly and provides an opportunity for Misawa leadership to see the inner workings of various jobs and duties around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 23:47
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
