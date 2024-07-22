U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danial Arias, left, and Senior Airman Sara Macgowan, right, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 avionics journeymen, unload supplies during a Wild Weasel Walkthrough at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The Wild Weasel Walkthrough is conducted weekly and provides an opportunity for Misawa leadership to see the inner workings of various jobs and duties around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 23:47
|Photo ID:
|8544384
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-KM882-1039
|Resolution:
|6902x4601
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.