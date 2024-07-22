Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, and Master Sgt. Joshua Lucero, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron specialist section chief, inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Wild Weasel Walkthrough at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The 13th FGS is one of two fighter squadrons at Misawa Air Base which ensures the operational readiness and maintenance excellence of our aircraft fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

