Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Teddy Longnecker, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 avionics craftsmen, perform routine maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Wild Weasel Walkthrough at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The Wild Weasel Walkthrough is conducted weekly and provides an opportunity for Misawa leadership to see the inner workings of various jobs and duties around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

