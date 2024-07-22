Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, inspects the inner workings of an F-16 during a Wild Weasel Walkthrough at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The 13th FGS one of two fighter squadrons at Misawa Air Base which ensures the operational readiness and maintenance excellence of our aircraft fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

