U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment specialists deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., perform parachute inspections inside the cockpit of a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment is in working order. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8542725 VIRIN: 240722-F-KW266-1031 Resolution: 5650x3759 Size: 3.57 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.