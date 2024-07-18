U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment specialists deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., perform parachute inspections inside the cockpit of a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment is in working order. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8542725
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-KW266-1031
|Resolution:
|5650x3759
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.