    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 4 of 5]

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force avionics specialist deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., operates a power cart while performing maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. Avionics specialists operate and maintain instrument and flight control systems on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8542726
    VIRIN: 240722-F-KW266-1042
    Resolution: 4848x3226
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    This work, Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

