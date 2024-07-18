Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

A U.S. Air Force avionics specialist deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., operates a power cart while performing maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. Avionics specialists operate and maintain instrument and flight control systems on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

