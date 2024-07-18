Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

A U.S. Air Force aircraft hydraulic systems specialist deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., performs hydraulic system servicing on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. Aircraft hydraulics systems specialists inspect the aircraft hydraulic systems, their components and any support equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

