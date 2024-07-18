Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 5 of 5]

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force aircraft hydraulic systems specialist deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., performs hydraulic system servicing on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. Aircraft hydraulics systems specialists inspect the aircraft hydraulic systems, their components and any support equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8542727
    VIRIN: 240722-F-KW266-1063
    Resolution: 5314x3536
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download