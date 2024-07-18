Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 2 of 5]

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., inspect the inside of an engine cowling on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. Bomber task force missions enable Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8542724
    VIRIN: 240722-F-KW266-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download