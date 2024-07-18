Maintenance during Bomber Task Force 24-4

U.S. Air Force maintainers, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., inspect the inside of an engine cowling on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 22, 2024. Bomber task force missions enable Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024
Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO