240714-N-RQ159-2044 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Robert Taylor, left, from Goochland, Virginia, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Gregory Monaco, from Long Island, New York, perform a song during a talent show finale hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 03:47 Photo ID: 8540026 VIRIN: 240714-N-RQ159-2044 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1000.77 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.