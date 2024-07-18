USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale

240714-N-RQ159-2243 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Armee Grimberg, from Henderson, Nevada, performs a song during a talent show finale hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

