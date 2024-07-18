USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale

240714-N-RQ159-2212 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives feedback as a judge during a talent show finale in the hangar bay hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation, in the hangar bay, in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

