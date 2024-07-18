Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240714-N-RQ159-2315 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Armee Grimberg, right, from Henderson, Nevada, wins first place in a talent show hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 03:47
    Photo ID: 8540040
    VIRIN: 240714-N-RQ159-2315
    Resolution: 2377x1449
    Size: 722.45 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    performance
    talent show
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download