USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts talent show finale

240714-N-RQ159-2272 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, left, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Yeoman 2nd Class Arin Dixon, from Daytona Beach, Florida, perform a song in the hangar bay during a talent show finale hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation, in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)
|07.14.2024
|07.20.2024 03:47
|8540036
|240714-N-RQ159-2272
|3200x2128
|801.13 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
