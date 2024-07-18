U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, acting 62d Airlift Wing commander, left, hands a guidon to Col. Christopher Joyce, right, outgoing 62d Maintenance Group commander, as he relinquishes command of the maintenance group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. Joyce has worked at multiple levels within the aircraft, maintenance, logistics and acquisitions. In 24 years, he has deployed multiple times in support of Operations IRAQI and ENDURING FREEDOM, to include two deployed commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8539402
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-PC602-1054
|Resolution:
|5055x3363
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d MXG Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.