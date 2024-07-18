U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, acting 62d Airlift Wing commander, left, Col. Christopher Joyce, outgoing 62d Maintenance Group commander, middle, and Col. Michael Thompson, incoming 62d Maintenance Group commander, left, stand for the national anthem during a change of command the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. Joyce relinquishes command and retires from the Air Force after more than 23 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 18:29 Photo ID: 8539404 VIRIN: 240717-F-PC602-1121 Resolution: 4565x3038 Size: 1.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d MXG Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.