62d MXG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, acting 62d Airlift Wing commander, left, Col. Christopher Joyce, outgoing 62d Maintenance Group commander, middle, and Col. Michael Thompson, incoming 62d Maintenance Group commander, left, stand for the national anthem during a change of command the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. Joyce relinquishes command and retires from the Air Force after more than 23 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
