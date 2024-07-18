Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d MXG Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    62d MXG Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, acting 62d Airlift Wing commander, left, Col. Christopher Joyce, outgoing 62d Maintenance Group commander, middle, and Col. Michael Thompson, incoming 62d Maintenance Group commander, left, stand for the national anthem during a change of command the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. Joyce relinquishes command and retires from the Air Force after more than 23 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8539404
    VIRIN: 240717-F-PC602-1121
    Resolution: 4565x3038
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    Change of Command
    Maintenance Group
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    62d MXG

