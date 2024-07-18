Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d MXG Change of Command [Image 2 of 8]

    62d MXG Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Attendees of the 62d Maintenance Group change of command stand for the national anthem at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Thompson assumed command of the 62d MXG as Col. Christopher Joyce relinquishes command and retires from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Air Mobility Command
    Change of Command
    Maintenance Group
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    62d MXG

