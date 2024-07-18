Attendees of the 62d Maintenance Group change of command stand for the national anthem at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Thompson assumed command of the 62d MXG as Col. Christopher Joyce relinquishes command and retires from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 18:29 Photo ID: 8539399 VIRIN: 240717-F-PC602-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.45 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d MXG Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.