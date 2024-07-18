Attendees of the 62d Maintenance Group change of command stand for the national anthem at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Thompson assumed command of the 62d MXG as Col. Christopher Joyce relinquishes command and retires from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8539399
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-PC602-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d MXG Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.