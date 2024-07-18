62d MXG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Thompson, incoming 62d Maintenance Group commander, gives remarks after assuming command of the maintenance group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. Thompson is a career maintenance and munitions officer previously stationed as a student at Naval War College, Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

