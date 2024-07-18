62d MXG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, acting 62d Airlift Wing commander, left, hands a guidon to Col. Michael Thompson, right, incoming 62d Maintenance Group commander, as he assumes command of the maintenance group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. The 62d MXG encompasses more than 1,400 active duty military and civilian personnel. They partner with the 446th Maintenance Group to maintain, service and load more than 40 C-17 Globemaster III’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8539401
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-PC602-1051
|Resolution:
|4539x3021
|Size:
|1006.22 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
