62d MXG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, acting 62d Airlift Wing commander, left, Col. Christopher Joyce, outgoing 62d Maintenance Group commander, middle, and Col. Michael Thompson, incoming 62d Maintenance Group commander, left, stand for an invocation Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 18, 2024. The 62d MXG encompasses more than 1,400 active duty military and civilian personnel. They partner with the 446th Maintenance Group to maintain, service and load more than 40 C-17 Globemaster III’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

