Airplane Decontamination

A soldier assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command performed the final decontamination rinse cycle on an airplane as part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training to remove or neutralize hazardous substances during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 21, 2024. CBRN Soldiers ensured the aircraft's decontamination, safeguarded personnel, and prevented the spread of hazardous substances.



Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US