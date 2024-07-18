Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reaction to Contact [Image 7 of 10]

    Reaction to Contact

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command conducted a blank-fire reaction to contact from their listening post/observation post during a simulated chemical attack on the Division Support Area during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 21, 2024.  Soldiers train to detect and identify chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats and decontaminate personnel, equipment, and military vehicles.

    Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reaction to Contact [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Darryl Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

