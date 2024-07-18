Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Testing AGL [Image 10 of 10]

    Testing AGL

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Air Force Reserve Airmen, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, flew over in a C-130J to conduct testing Above Ground Level (AGL) to find the effectiveness of the aerial decontamination dissemination methods after a simulated chemical explosion during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 21, 2024. In the meantime, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command prepared how to respond promptly and deployed to contain the situation and prevent the spread of hazardous materials.

    Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty)

