    Practice Aiming [Image 4 of 10]

    Practice Aiming

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Spc David Ballard, Assistant Team Leader, assigned to the 307th Chemical Company, 76 Operational Response Command, conducted firing drills to practice aiming, firing, and controlling the M249 while using a Virtual Battle Space, Synthetic Weapon Attachment (VBS SWA) system at the weapon's training during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 14, 2024. The VBS system provides real-time feedback to Soldiers on their movements, communication, and engagement techniques.

    Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

