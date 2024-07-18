Pvt. Moises Ortega (right) and Spc. Megan King (left), assigned to 369th Chemical Company, 76th Operational Response Command, practiced Combat Life Saving (CLS) techniques on how to evaluate injured Soldiers on the battlefield during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 14, 2024. The CLS training program empowers Soldiers to act swiftly and effectively in medical emergencies.



The CLS training program helps the Army's overall strategy to ensure that soldiers are well-prepared for the realities of combat and they can support each other in life-threatening situations.



Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



