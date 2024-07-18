Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Browning M2 [Image 3 of 10]

    Browning M2

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Pvt. Brandon Flores (left) and Spc. Zane Alam (right), assigned to the 369th Chemical Company, 76th Operational Response Command, assembled the Browning M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun tripod at the weapon's training during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 15, 2024. During weapon training, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Soldiers familiarize themselves with the M2, learning its components, operation, and maintenance procedures.

    Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8539163
    VIRIN: 240615-A-BL167-9590
    Resolution: 4480x6066
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Browning M2 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safety Protocols
    Senior. Gunnre
    Browning M2
    Practice Aiming
    Combat Life Saving
    Chemical Detection
    Reaction to Contact
    Enemy Movement
    Airplane Decontamination
    Testing AGL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    CBRN
    training
    76th ORC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download