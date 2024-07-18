Pvt. Brandon Flores (left) and Spc. Zane Alam (right), assigned to the 369th Chemical Company, 76th Operational Response Command, assembled the Browning M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun tripod at the weapon's training during the Red Dragon 24 training at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on June 15, 2024. During weapon training, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Soldiers familiarize themselves with the M2, learning its components, operation, and maintenance procedures.



Soldiers from 76th Operational Response Command brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



