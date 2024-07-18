Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH [Image 6 of 6]

    15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zackary Wyant, a team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M18 pistol during a combat pistol program live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2024. 15th MEU Marines conducted the CPP range to maintain readiness and enhance marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna)

