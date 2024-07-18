U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, emplace targets in preparation for a combat pistol program live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2024. 15th MEU Marines conducted the CPP range to maintain readiness and enhance marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:20 Photo ID: 8537558 VIRIN: 240717-M-EV477-1007 Resolution: 6111x4074 Size: 3.43 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.