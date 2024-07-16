15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Steed, a section leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M18 pistol during a combat pistol program live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2024. 15th MEU Marines conducted the CPP range to maintain readiness and enhance marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

