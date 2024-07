U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Kaylee Mackenzie, left, a platoon commander assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks with Sgt. Jonathan Steed, a section leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, in between rounds during a combat pistol program live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2024. 15th MEU Marines conducted the CPP range to maintain readiness and enhance marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:20 Photo ID: 8537568 VIRIN: 240717-M-EV477-2017 Resolution: 7008x3942 Size: 3.95 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.